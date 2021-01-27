Covington (concussion) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Rockets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The forward is still in concussion protocol, so he'll miss a second straight contest after being held out of Monday's loss to the Thunder. Carmelo Anthony will likely make another start in Covington's place.
