Covington had 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in Sunday's win over Boston.

The versatile swing man has been all over the map lately, but this was one of his better showings in recent weeks. Entering Sunday, Covington had been averaging just 7.0 points on 36.6 percent shooting (30.4% 3Pt) in his last 15 games.