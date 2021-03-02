Covington finished Monday's 123-111 win over Charlotte with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 38 minutes.

Covington hasn't been much of a scorer this season -- he entered Monday averaging only 7.7 points per contest -- but he came through with his highest point total of the season to aid in Monday's victory. His success was largely tied to his stroke from beyond the arc, as Covington tied a season high with five three-pointers on only seven attempts. The veteran didn't sacrifice defense to ascend to greater offensive heights, as he notched a pair of steals and blocks while also pulling down 10 boards for the second straight game.