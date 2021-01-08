Covington recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Covington was coming off his first double-digit scoring effort of the season just two days prior, recording 14 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 37 minutes against the Bulls. However, with Friday's game being a blowout, Covington had his minutes limited and didn't have a chance to replicate the performance. After an awful start to the season shooting the ball, he's found his stroke again, hitting 45.8 percent of his 4.8 threes per game across the past five contests.