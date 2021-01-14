Covington has only made 32 percent of his shots and 36.8 percent of his threes over his last three contests.

Covington is averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.0 minutes per game during that stretch, so that suggests he might post better numbers sooner than later if he can get back to his usual shooting figures as the season progresses. Covington hasn't shot below the 41.0 percent mark from the field in each of his last three seasons, a span in which he played 185 games.