Covington finished with three points (1-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes Saturday in the Trail Blazers' 112-106 win over the Hawks.

The horrid shooting limited Covington's overall fantasy impact, but the defensive production was encouraging to see, given that his rebounding and blocks outputs in particular have been down considerably from last season. Covington has thus far struggled to fit in during his first year in Portland, but the extended absence of Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) could create more opportunities for the 30-year-old to see work as a small-ball center behind Enes Kanter. Covington thrived while largely filling that role for Houston in the second half of last season, averaging 6.9 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks in 32.5 minutes over his 34 games with the Rockets.