Covington totaled five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 105-98 win over the Jazz.

Covington is Portland's swiss army knife, and he showed that Wednesday by impacting the game in ways other than scoring. Despite only attempting three shots, Covington had a successful fantasy output by snagging seven rebounds (second highest on the team) and snatching two steals. Only Jusuf Nurkic (3) had more.