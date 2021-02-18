Covington had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals, four blocks and an assist in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.
One night after putting up six points, nine rebounds and a season-high six blocks, Covington turned in another stellar all-around performance as Portland notched its sixth consecutive victory. Overall, Covington's scoring and shot-blocking numbers are still down relative to last year, but he's beginning to look more like his old self of late.
