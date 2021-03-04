Covington had 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks in Wednesday's win over Golden State.

Covington did a little bit of everything, as he continues to play well after a slow start to his first season in Portland. Over the last two games alone, Covington has racked up 36 points, 19 rebounds, eight three-pointers, three assists, four steals and four blocks.