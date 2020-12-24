Covington recorded one point (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Jazz.

The Trail Blazers fell victim to an opening night blowout, and Covington's team debut was soured as a result. He took just three shots and failed to convert from the field, though he helped make up for it with some passable peripheral stats. He should see his workload increase during Portland's next game, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Rockets.