Covington posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Suns.

The arrival of Norman Powell has tempered Covington's totals to a degree. While the duo of Covington snd Gary Trent seemed to complement each other, Covington and Powell bring similar skill sets to the table. The switch has resulted in an increased emphasis on defense for the veteran, which has always been his strong suit. Unfortunately, defensive intangibles don't usually result in worthwhile fantasy totals. Thanks to an above-average night from beyond the arc, Covington was able to put together his best total of the month.