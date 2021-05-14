Covington posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Suns.
The arrival of Norman Powell has tempered Covington's totals to a degree. While the duo of Covington snd Gary Trent seemed to complement each other, Covington and Powell bring similar skill sets to the table. The switch has resulted in an increased emphasis on defense for the veteran, which has always been his strong suit. Unfortunately, defensive intangibles don't usually result in worthwhile fantasy totals. Thanks to an above-average night from beyond the arc, Covington was able to put together his best total of the month.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Solid night•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Records three steals in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Scores 10 with two blocks•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Held scoreless Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Goes 0-of-7 from field in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Covington: Fairly quiet in loss to Miami•