Covington scored six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and contributed five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in the Trail Blazers' 132-100 loss to the Suns on Monday.

While Covington had another solid outing of counting stats, it wasn't enough to keep the game close. The veteran picked up two blocks, giving him 16 over the last four games. Covington won't give you consistent scoring, but is a guy that can provide a little bit of everything else which keeps him relevant in fantasy leagues.