Covington and the Trail Blazers will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
COVID-19 contact tracing will prevent Wednesday's game from taking place, and at this time it's unclear if Friday's rematch will be played as scheduled.
