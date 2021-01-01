Covington is yet to score in double-figures through the Blazers' first four games.

As expected, Covington has been locked into the starting lineup, and he's averaging north of 30 minutes per game, but he's hit just three three-pointers thus far (3-16 3PT) and hasn't been a major factor on the offensive end. The good news for fantasy managers is Covington is averaging nearly 2.0 steals per game, but he has not been a major contributor in any other areas to begin the year.