default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Williams (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

After sitting out Sunday's loss to Atlanta, Williams is good to go for Wednesday. The veteran big man averaged 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 16.6 minutes per tilt through nine February games, shooting a potent 74.4 percent from the floor.

More News