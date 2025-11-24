Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bucks.
The veteran big man took a seat in Sunday's blowout loss to the Thunder, but he's set to be available off the bench Monday. Williams has averaged 4.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 12.8 minutes per contest over 10 games this season.
