Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota with right foot soreness.
Williams is a late addition to the injury report, which is generally a bad sign. Unless Yang Hansen is summoned from the G League, the extra center minutes behind Donovan Clingan would need to be soaked up by Jerami Grant and Sidy Cissoko if Williams is unable to go.
