Williams (knee) has been assigned to the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams has been assigned to the G League as the next step of his rehab, and he's likely to be recalled shortly. For now, it's safe to rule him out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

