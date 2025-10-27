Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been assigned to the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams has been assigned to the G League as the next step of his rehab, and he's likely to be recalled shortly. For now, it's safe to rule him out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
