Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams will suit up Sunday after leaving Friday's win over the Rockets early due to right knee soreness. In his previous five appearances before Friday's contest, the big man averaged 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game.
