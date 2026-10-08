Williams played 14 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's preseason win over the Warriors, scoring eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and adding five rebounds, five blocks, an assist and a steal.

It was an impressive defensive showing from Williams, who should form an intriguing tandem in the paint with Donovan Clingan if he can stay healthy. Williams' 59 regular-season games played last season represented his highest total since 2021-22 with the Celtics, and he was on the court for only 26 total contests the two seasons prior.