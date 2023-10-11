Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Williams is "fine" but likely won't play in Tuesday's exhibition match against the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Williams doesn't appear to have suffered an injury but is set to sit out Tuesday's exhibition. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday's preseason matchup with Phoenix.
