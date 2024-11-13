Williams (undisclosed) went back to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Williams left the game and went straight back to the locker room with a trainer. The injury is currently unknown and if the big man is unable to return, Kris Murray and Deni Avdija could see an uptick in playing time with Deandre Ayton (finger) ruled out prior to the game.