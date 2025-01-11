Williams (rest) is absent from Friday's injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Williams was sidelined for rest purposes Thursday against the Mavericks, but the veteran center will take the floor Saturday. He could be in line for extended playing time if Deandre Ayton (calf) is unable to play.
