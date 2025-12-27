Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Williams was held out of Tuesday's loss to Orlando due to left knee injury management but will return to action Friday. Over his last four games, the 28-year-old center has averaged 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per game off the bench.
