Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Celtics.
Williams missed Friday's game against the Raptors due to a left knee injury, but he'll be available off the bench Monday night. He's averaging 7.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in his last four appearances.
