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Williams (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Williams will shed his questionable tag due to lower-back soreness and suit up for a third consecutive contest. The backup big man has averaged 6.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

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