default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The Trail Blazers are getting some reinforcements for their frontcourt Sunday with Williams returning from a three-game absence. Donovan Clingan (leg) is also good to go, so Williams will likely reprise his role as the backup center.

More News