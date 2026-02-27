Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Williams was added to the injury report as questionable due to a sore foot, but the issue won't prevent him from taking the court. Donovan Clingan (illness) has been downgraded to out, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Williams to step up Thursday evening.
