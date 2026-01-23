Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Heat, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Williams has officially been cleared to return following a one-game absence due to a left knee injury. He'll presumably be deployed off the bench Thursday and is averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his previous seven appearances as a reserve.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Probable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Tabbed questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Probable to play Sunday•