Williams (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Heat, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Williams has officially been cleared to return following a one-game absence due to a left knee injury. He'll presumably be deployed off the bench Thursday and is averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his previous seven appearances as a reserve.

