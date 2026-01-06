default-cbs-image
Williams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Williams was held out of Saturday's win over San Antonio -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left knee injury management. However, he'll return to action Monday. Over his last five appearances, the big man has averaged 6.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per contest.

