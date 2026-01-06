Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Good to go vs. Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Williams was held out of Saturday's win over San Antonio -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left knee injury management. However, he'll return to action Monday. Over his last five appearances, the big man has averaged 6.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per contest.
