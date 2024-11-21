Williams put up four points (2-4 FG), eight rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Thunder.

Williams played in just his fifth game of the season Wednesday night, and did not contribute much offensively, but still managed to snag eight rebounds, his third in which he's gotten that many. As Williams continue to transition to game speed after missing the first nine games of the season, expect him to be more involved moving forward.