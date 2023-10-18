Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Wednesday that he expects Williams (knee) to be available for the team's regular-season opener against the Clippers on Oct. 25, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Williams has missed Portland's last three preseason contests while dealing with a knee injury. However, it appears his absence was merely precautionary, and he should be good to go for the start of the regular season.
