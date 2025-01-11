Williams is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Heat due to an illness.
Despite being absent from the injury report all day, Williams is now in danger of missing Saturday's contest due to an illness. Even if Williams is upgraded to available, there is no guarantee he will receive any playing time.
