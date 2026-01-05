Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Williams was held out of Saturday's win over San Antonio -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left knee injury management, and he's in jeopardy of missing Monday's contest as well. If the big man isn't cleared to play against Utah, Yang Hansen could remain in the Portland rotation.
