Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (injury management) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Williams might sit out the front end of Portland's back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. With Donovan Clingan (ankle) and Williams both listed as questionable, Yang Hansen and Duop Reath are candidates for increased minutes if either are ultimately ruled out.
