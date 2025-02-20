Williams (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
After missing Portland's last game prior to the All-Star break, the veteran big man continues to deal with right knee soreness. With Deandre Ayton (calf) on the shelf already, the Trail Blazers could be forced to hand rookie first-rounder Donovan Clingan a heavy dose of playing time against Los Angeles if Williams is also sidelined.
