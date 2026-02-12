Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (rest) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Williams usually sits out one game of back-to-back sets, but he logged just 12 minutes Wednesday against Minnesota. If the Trail Blazers ultimately hold him out, Yang Hansen could be deployed as the backup center.
