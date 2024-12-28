Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Williams has been sidelined for the Blazers' last two games due to a right ankle sprain. Deni Avdija and Kris Murray have each seen their minutes increase over the past two games due to the absences of Williams and Dalano Banton (hip).
