Williams finished with four points (2-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 11 minutes during Friday's 109-107 win over the Nuggets.

Williams made his season debut, playing as the primary backup behind Donovan Clingan. Given his long injury history, the fact that he is back on the floor is a huge positive. He would need to play upwards of 20 minutes per game to have any chance of putting up standard league value. At this stage, that seems like a pipe dream, at best.