Williams notched eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 21 minutes during Friday's 127-123 victory over the Warriors.

Williams played the entire final quarter, ending with a season-high 21 minutes. It was by far his best performance of the season, and an encouraging sign for anyone rostering him in deeper formats. It was curious that he played over Donovan Clingan down the stretch, given Clingan was in the midst of a career-high scoring night. Obviously, we would need to see sustained production before considering Williams an add in standard leagues.