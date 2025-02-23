Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams continues to be in and out of the lineup this season -- this time due to left knee soreness -- and his next chance to suit up will be Monday against the Jazz. With Williams and Deandre Ayton (calf) both out, rookie Donovan Clingan will continue to serve as the Blazers' starting center.