Williams (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Williams started against the Rockets on Saturday, posting four points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 20 minutes, and he'll receive some rest in the second leg of a back-to-back. His next chance to play will come against the Heat on Tuesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Starting against Houston•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Steps in as backup center•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Ruled out Tuesday•