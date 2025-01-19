Now Playing

Williams (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Williams started against the Rockets on Saturday, posting four points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 20 minutes, and he'll receive some rest in the second leg of a back-to-back. His next chance to play will come against the Heat on Tuesday.

