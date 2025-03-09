Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Sunday will mark the ninth consecutive game that Williams will miss due to a left knee sprain. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Warriors, though a timetable for his return is not clear.
