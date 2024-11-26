The Trail Blazers announced that Williams won't return to Monday's game against the Grizzlies while he undergoes an evaluation for a concussion. He recorded six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes before exiting.

It's unclear when Williams suffered the head injury, nor will be known whether he's been diagnosed with a concussion until after the Trail Blazers complete their testing. In any case, Williams' absence for the rest of the contest is untimely news for the Blazers, who were already without centers Deandre Ayton (finger) and Donovan Clingan (knee). Duop Reath and Jabari Walker should eat up minutes at center down the stretch.