Williams (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Williams missed Thursday's game against the Suns with the same knee injury after a collision with Jerami Grant in practice earlier this week. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Suns.
