Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Probable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Williams was initially listed as questionable due to right knee soreness after leaving Friday's win over the Rockets early, though he now appears likely to play Sunday. In his past five appearances prior to Friday's contest, the 28-year-old big man averaged 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per tilt.
