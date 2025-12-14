Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable to face Golden State
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Williams is under the weather and may miss his third consecutive contest. With Donovan Clingan (lower leg) and Yang Hansen (face) also listed as questionable, the Trail Blazers could be thin in the frontcourt against Golden State.
