Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Williams left during the second quarter of the Trail Blazers' 111-105 win over the Rockets on Friday after sustaining a right knee injury. If he's not cleared to play Sunday, then Yang Hansen would be in line for a more prominent role off the bench behind starting center Donovan Clingan.

