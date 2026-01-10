Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable to face New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Williams left during the second quarter of the Trail Blazers' 111-105 win over the Rockets on Friday after sustaining a right knee injury. If he's not cleared to play Sunday, then Yang Hansen would be in line for a more prominent role off the bench behind starting center Donovan Clingan.
