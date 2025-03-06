Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Williams will miss his eighth consecutive contest due to a left knee sprain. There is no official timetable for the big man's return, though his next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Pistons.
