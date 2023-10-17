Williams (knee) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Williams saw action in only one preseason contest and will now set his sights on getting healthy for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. He's in line to open the year as the team's backup center behind Deandre Ayton (rest).
